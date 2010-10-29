Inception. A sympathetic riddle.

A due giorni dagli Oscar ripesco questo scritto mai pubblicato. Il Discorso del Re e' un gran bel filmone, rassicurante e borghese, vecchia maniera. Inception e' un'altra cosa.
La storia del cinema e' fatta di passi di frattura. L'ultimo e' stato The Matrix. L'ultimissimo e' Inception che, pur vivendo nella larga scia di Matrix, ridiscute gli equilibri tra fabula ed intreccio.
Mio padre mi ha detto ultimamente che la prima grande frattura a cui ha assistito e' stata quella tra John Wayne ed Il Laureato, quando cambio' per sempre il modo di fare cinema. Secondo lui Scorsese, Coppola, Lucas, Spielberg e Milius sono stati soltanto evoluzioni. Matrix, trent'anni dopo ha dato il via alla spettacolarizzazione sincopata del cinema: rivoluzione tecnica a ritmi serrati intervallata con pause narrativo/esplicative di carattere epico. In un certo senso Matrix non e' un'esperienza unica ma una serie di esperienze complementari, che possono essere vissute separatamente (ecco perche' Matrix puo' essere visto milioni di volte senza stancare) grazie alla successione stagna tra azione e racconto. La natura epica di Matrix crea pero' un misto di stupore e distanza tra se' e lo spettatore: analizza il nostro mondo ed il nostro destino, non noi stessi.
Il "miracolo", il passo avanti di Inception sta proprio qui, nell'assimilare la lezione di Matrix e portarla al prossimo livello, portando l'azione (l'intreccio) alla fusione completa con il pathos (generato dalla fabula). Semplificando le terminologia si puo' dire che qualsiasi produzione cinematografica si dipana tramite una serie di eventi, piu' o meno a sostegno del messaggio che si vuole trasmettere. L'incastro e la dinamica degli eventi determina l'affezione per la vicenda e la curiosita' che tiene vivo l'interesse immanente. Il messaggio di fondo, il fatto culturale usa gli eventi (nel peggiore dei casi usa invece i dialoghi) per imprimersi e vivere nella storia stessa. Christopher Nolan e' grande sperimentatore di giochi d'intreccio, da Memento a The Prestige ha dimostrato di saperci fare con l'inganno narrativo. Memento e' semplicemente una sfida all'attenzione dello spettatore, l'elemento patetico annega inevitabilmente nella complessita'degli eventi; difficile interessarsi veramente alle sorti dei personaggi in un tale machiavellico gioco di specchi. The Prestige invece e' gia' un passo avanti nel rendere il "quiz' degli eventi funzionale alla drammaturgia, e' il vero epigono di Inception. Piu' di The Dark Knight, meraviglioso esercizio di stile (anche se il realismo da cartolina di Michael Mann e' qui piu' di una semplice ispirazione) ma assolutamente lontano dal filone dei "sympathetic riddles" di cui Inception e' il culmine.
Inception governa con maestria assoluta i dettami narrativi, crea livelli di racconto interdipendenti che si dipanano con una forza ed un ordine miracolosi, creando un trasporto emozionale inconscio e naturale come i sogni. I sogni, lo abbiamo gia' detto, sono l'anima del cinema e specchio dell'anima dell'uomo, del suo subconscio. Noi si sa quando e come comincino, sono un viaggio irrazionale in cui l'inizio coincide spesso con la fine. Il continuum delle emozioni permette di non porsi troppe domande e di non sentirsi colpevoli se non si trovano subito tutte le risposte. 2001 ha fissato questa lezione molto tempo prima, e lo ha fatto in maniera piu' definitiva e sontuosa, liberandosi pero' della responsabilita' di creare un intreccio narrativo che destasse reale interesse per le vicende in maniera scollegata dall'indagine antropologica.
Inception comincia quando si esce dal cinema, quando ci si innamora dell'idea di poter rivivere le nostre emozioni attraverso i ricordi, di poter fissare il nostro mondo passato in una dimensione che esiste soltanto dentro di noi ma che puo' essere anche condivisa. La lezione finale, quella che i ricordi troppo spesso vengono presi soltanto per il loro meglio, e' di una verita' cruda ed evidente, cosi come isolarsi in un proprio mondo immaginario porta necessariamente ad un doloroso distaccamento della realta'.
Inception e' il miglio film della mia epoca. Quella che viene dopo Nichols, Scorsese e Spielberg. DiCaprio e' il miglio attore della mia generazione. Quella dopo Dustin Hoffman e Al Pacino.
JS
possono esistere condizionamenti da parte delle fiction e dei film sulla vita reale?
