Affluence.org: senza parole

Questa volta non so proprio cosa dire.

Qualche giorno fa sono stato invitato ad iscrivermi ad un social network che si chiama Affluence.org . Dopo aver letto la mail di presentazione mi ero quasi convinto che fosse spam, o uno scherzo, perchè più o meno recitava così (in inglese): sei stato invitato a partecipare al nostro esclusivo network di milionari, che ti darà accesso a privilegi di vario genere, da un servizio di concierge ad inviti per qualsiasi evento sul pianeta, oltre che permetterti di essere in contatto diretto con altri membri "affluenti" come te.

Ma la parte più bella è questa: per iscriversi è necessario avere un household income di almeno 300.00 euro o un net worth complessivo almeno 3 milioni . Saranno fatte verifiche a proposito del tuo status.

Allora ho googlato la community ed ho visto che non era uno scherzo, la cosa esiste per davvero, e sono sconvolto. Almeno, però, qui lo dicono chiaro: gli interessa soltanto che tu sia milionario.

Miracoli (e aberrazioni) della rete.

Vi farò sapere.