Affluence.org: senza parole

Questa volta non so proprio cosa dire.
Qualche giorno fa sono stato invitato ad iscrivermi ad un social network che si chiama Affluence.org. Dopo aver letto la mail di presentazione mi ero quasi convinto che fosse spam, o uno scherzo, perchè più o meno recitava così (in inglese): sei stato invitato a partecipare al nostro esclusivo network di milionari, che ti darà accesso a privilegi di vario genere, da un servizio di concierge ad inviti per qualsiasi evento sul pianeta, oltre che permetterti di essere in contatto diretto con altri membri "affluenti" come te.
Ma la parte più bella è questa: per iscriversi è necessario avere un household income di almeno 300.00 euro o un net worth complessivo almeno 3 milioni. Saranno fatte verifiche a proposito del tuo status.
Allora ho googlato la community ed ho visto che non era uno scherzo, la cosa esiste per davvero, e sono sconvolto. Almeno, però, qui lo dicono chiaro: gli interessa soltanto che tu sia milionario.
Miracoli (e aberrazioni) della rete.
Vi farò sapere.
JS
9 commenti:
Sono iscritto da un mesetto, sito lento e abbastanza morto, al momento ci sono ancora pochi utenti... vediamo se cresce un po' nel tempo.
Grazie dell'informazione.
Fammi sapere..
js
non spammate per conto di terzi, il CEO di affluence.org è Scott Mitchell noto per frode, spam a livello mondiale e sotto indagine federale... secongo GOOGLE
http://www.ripoffreport.com/reports/0/115/RipOff0115420.htm
http://www.scamslammer.com/your-invitation-to-affluenceorg-is-expiring-in-24-hours/
Ah..ecco, adesso il discorso comincia ad essere più chiaro.
La logica di diffusione degli inviti era troppo incomprensibile.
Post a Comment